Business Worldwide Magazine Showcases the Winners of its Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2019

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2019 are announced in the latest edition of the publication.

The idea behind the Awards is to celebrate those individuals and companies for their innovation, creativity, ethical commitment and technical product excellence. Other criteria the judges look at include growth sustainability, customer satisfaction, staff engagement and a sense of commitment to the wider community in which they operate.

The Awards are open to all sectors of industry and commerce, from finance companies to health corporations, IT start-ups and non-profit practices. Retail, engineering and pharmaceutical companies are also always well-represented in the extremely competitive nominations process.

Magazine Awards spokesperson Victor Stone said of this year's nominations that once again he was extremely impressed with the "incredibly high standard" of entrants to the competition.

He added: "Our judging panel really are taken aback year after year as both the competition and the standard of entrants intensifies. Of course, much of that has to do with the fact news of the Awards are spreading far and wide, but we really are heartened to see how companies are operating in what is, let's face it, a difficult economic time. Trade tariffs, Brexit, political instability – it's all taken its toll on many of us – so it's great to see companies and individuals forging ahead with innovative practices regardless.

"Sustainability and environmental practices in general are definitely more important today than they have ever been and more and more companies are embracing this new way of looking at production, transport and staff wellbeing. This can only be a good thing and certainly the way forward for us all."

Meanwhile, countries and continents which nurtured companies entered in the Awards include North America, South America, Norway, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, as well as many others.

The spokesman added: "It just leaves me to congratulate the current winners and hope they prove an inspiration to the next set of entrants for our Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2020."

Further information on the winning individuals and companies of the Corporate Excellence Awards 2019, can be found at Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2019-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

