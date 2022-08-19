Business Worldwide Magazine Announces Its CEO Awards Winners 2022

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is pleased to reveal its top-listed CEOs for 2022.

Chosen from a global pool, the winners were faced with stiff competition from a variety of sectors and industries. All countries and regions were invited to send in a nomination for the award. The result was entries from Scandinavia, Australia, Europe and Asia – to name but a few geographical regions.

Companies of all sizes were welcome to enter to the extent that businesses with a team of 10 could be up against a CEO ruling a 250-strong team.

The point of the Awards is to recognise the outstanding achievements made by CEOs around the globe this year – despite the obviously trying economic conditions and potential difficulties with staff retention in certain industries. Then there was new ways of working for existing employees. It was, for most business sectors, a year like no other.

Naming the winners Robert Weinberg, a spokesperson for BWM, said: "The calibre of individuals nominated was extremely impressive. It's just a shame that we have to short-list, personally I'd like to give everyone nominated a shout-out."

"The winners edged forward with just that little bit extra, whether that was in terms of community engagement, or the ability to motivate staff. Some CEOs shined by their ability to push forward a sustainability agenda."

"In the end the judges' decisions were unanimous, so congratulations to those who clinched the awards. All the team here at Business Worldwide Magazine wish you continued success for the future."

Industries and sectors represented in the CEO of the Year Awards ranged from Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences to Retail, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals.

The Awards are based on current achievements, but all candidates' backgrounds are also taken on merit. Once again, the panel were delighted to note an increasing number of female CEOs represented.

More information on our Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2022-ceo-awards-winners/

