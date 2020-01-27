Business Reporter: Why the Changing Nature of Work Is Worth Celebrating

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses can greatly benefit from the rapidly shifting world of work, says Guidant Global.

We are slowly but surely saying goodbye to the nature of work as we once knew it. Norms are shifting, from somewhat restrictive mainstream office practices to flexible, modern alternatives.

Global talent acquisition and managed workforce solution provider Guidant Global has identified the three trends steering change in today's workforce:

Globalisation, which enables businesses to hire people from across the world, without having to meet them face-to-face Generational change, which is increasing the demand for flexibility Digital transformation, which is set to drastically change the way work is carried out

But, as Simon Blockley, CEO at Guidant Global, says, "Change needn't be scary. It has the potential to create a more equitable, profitable world of work." Which means businesses can significantly benefit from rethinking the way they operate and embracing the modern work revolution.

And change is already happening. Today, more than 40 per cent of employees are now considered non-permanent workers.

"Flexible work is no longer seen a benefit but an expectation," adds Blockley. "The mindset of employees is shifting. People are championing a work-life balance, which will help bring about more productive work and improve the wellbeing of entire teams."

We won't completely abandon working life as it currently is, but major changes are on the horizon. And this is something to be excited about, rather than feared. You know what they say: the best is yet to come.

To learn more about why the changing nature of work is worth celebrating, read the full article here.

