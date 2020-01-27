Business Reporter: Why Remote Assistance is the Way Forward for Businesses

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of having remote assistance are endless for any company, says AMA.

The rise of technology is certainly shifting the nature of work today. The question is: how can companies most effectively take advantage?

"More than ever, knowledge is key to an organisation's success," says Esther Duval, Marketing Manager at AMA. "AMA has developed its XpertEye assisted-reality platform, which gives a business the tools it needs to optimise its working methods."

Through remote assistance, a business can reach its full potential, as the solution can:

Enable real-time or pre-planned remote visual guidance

Allow issues to be resolved quickly, maximising productivity

Close the skill gap by leveraging existing expertise more effectively

The benefits of remote assistance span from reducing employee travel costs and their ecological footprint to improving incident response time.

In order to accelerate their smart workplace transformation, businesses ought to adopt remote assistance, and take advantage of today's technological climate.

To learn more about why remote assistance is the way forward for businesses read the full article here.

About AMA

With over 5 years of proven experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA is helping medical institutions and industrial organizations of all sizes accelerate their smart workplace transformation. Our market-leading XpertEye Assisted Reality platform has been deployed in more than 80 countries, addressing a wide range of applications like remote diagnostics, inspection, scheduling and workflow management. These unequalled remote interactive collaboration solutions empower our customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, and maximize uptime. Our presence worldwide – with offices in France, Germany, Romania, UK, USA, Hong Kong and China - allows us to work in every time zone and reach our customers wherever they are. amaxperteye.com

