Business Reporter: Why Diversity and Inclusion Are Crucial for a Successful Business

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a company to truly thrive and reach its full potential, it must invite and appreciate difference, says Roche.

Do you feel as though individual identities are encouraged and celebrated in the workplace? Or are employees mostly obliged to fit the generic mould of the company they are working for?

Adria Harris, UK Human Resources Director at Roche, suggests businesses should reflect on their culture and attitude towards difference. "Ask yourself: are you truly diverse and inclusive and if not, how has the lack of it affected you and your business?" she says.

By opening the door to diversity and inclusion, companies broaden their horizons for the better. For instance, a variety of ideas can be shared between different people from different backgrounds.

"For any organisation to evolve and encompass true inclusivity, it must help embed these values [diversity and inclusion] in its people," Harris explains.

She describes the importance of "being able to step into the shoes of someone else" as an invaluable tool for understanding people and leveraging differences within the workforce.

How can this be achieved? "We need to make sure we have awareness of our conscious and unconscious biases," Harris cautions. Only then can we really progress towards a future where inclusive and diverse teams are the norm.

To learn more about why diversity and inclusion are crucial for a successful business, watch the video here.

SOURCE Business Reporter