Business Reporter: Transforming the hybrid workplace

Agile technology, cultural change and strong leadership will be needed to embrace new flexible working patterns.

In an article published on Business Reporter, Gráinne Gormley, Enterprise Sales Director at Olive Communications, explains why supporting a hybrid (home and office) workforce is a necessity if companies are to remain fully operational under today's ever-changing Covid restrictions.

With many business functions now happening in large part online, teams need to be better connected. Organisations must adopt omni-channel structures where employees connect, simply and securely, from any location, to suit the needs of the business and its employees.

This means moving from legacy, on-premises infrastructure to agile, cloud-based IT that supports flexibility and can respond to rapid change, ramping up or down as required. The temporary solutions for home working implemented in response to the government's lock down requirements will not be adequate. Hybrid working is here to stay: the future workplace requires better planning to support its long-term evolution.

Technology is only half the solution. A cultural reshape is required if digital transformation is to succeed. Employees, many of whom will never have worked from home before, need support to enable greater productivity and to ensure mental and physical wellbeing.

Managers too need a new approach to changing working patterns to counteract fact that they may not have access to the visual cues that are so helpful in an office environment. Clear rules and best practice guidelines for remote working and virtual meetings are essential.

Organisations need to adapt to this new digital future. There will be technical and cultural challenges. But with strong strategic leadership, a clear vision, and excellence in communication across the organisation, an agile, resilient and highly engaged workforce can be developed.

