Business Reporter: Three Ways the Smart City Supports the Smart Home

Safety, convenience and information are three ways that the smart city can benefit the smart home, according to Veego.

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 As technology develops, it is important to consider how our surroundings are being shaped by it, and how best to utilise these changes.

In an article published in Business Reporter, Amir Kotler, CEO at smart-home software company Veego, says that we are overlooking the power of the smart home – smart city relationship.

'We should consider the accumulation of smart city data as a way to enhance personalised services for residents'. Kotler describes examples of the three key advantages that can be achieved when the smart city and smart home effectively interact: safety, convenience, and information sharing.

1. Safety

A service which collects data about home burglaries can inform citizens about when to be vigilant and what precautions to take. As Kotler puts it: 'the smart city furnishes the alert and each smart home takes its own appropriate action'.

2. Convenience

A technology-based heating controller could detect when the home owner's car is, say, 15 minutes away from their house. The controller would then activate the heating, which will ensure 'a warm welcome'. This truly takes convenience to a whole new level.

3. Information sharing

Data from the smart city can aid the smart home. Kotler explains that 'information sharing is a two-way street'. For instance, a smart assistant can provide helpful information about recommended places to go in the city, based on the previous behaviour of the user.

As the article explains: "individual citizens are able to set up their smart homes so as to make individual choices that enhance their lifestyles based on rich smart-city data." Reconsidering the relationship between the smart home and smart city could enhance city living in many ways.

To learn more about how the smart city and smart home complement one another, read the full article here.

