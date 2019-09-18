Business Reporter: The Goldilocks Moment of IoT Deployment

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The risks surrounding IoT are significant; but with the right approach they can be managed, say Ayla Networks

The Internet infiltrates all corners of everyday life. In today's digital climate, it is no wonder items are taking a technological turn right before our eyes. For instance, who would have predicted that you could control your home thermostat heating on your phone whilst out and about?

However, like most things, the benefits of digital technology, especially the Internet of Things, are accompanied by risks. And in an article published in Business Reporter, Ayla Networks make it clear that the challenge is to be informed about the potential dangers of this chaotic technological climate, and to have strategies to overcome them. In other words, how can we navigate the IoT today? According to Ayala Network's article, there are three areas to address:

What should we be concerned about? What are the possible solutions? What does the future hold?

In the article, Ayla Networks express their concern: "Surveys show that 60 per cent of businesses substantially underestimate the complexities of building IoT services". The threat of mistakes and failures is especially high for businesses, as the article explains: "17 per cent of IoT projects go so terribly wrong that they can threaten the very existence of a business".

Ayla Networks appreciate that being left "both literally and figuratively – to their own devices" can be daunting. There is, they say, a need for "Key application capabilities", and they argue that the crucial key to success is "If you have experts holding your hand along the way".

To Ayla Networks technological advancement is a two sided coin with risks and opportunities. However, when deployed successfully, the Internet of Things, a global market forecast to reach £11.5 trillion by 2020, seems to be a two sided coin worth understanding, utilising and investing time in.

To learn more about the rapid development of the Internet of Things, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk

Related Links

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/



SOURCE Lyonsdown Ltd/Business Reporter