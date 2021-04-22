Business Reporter: The customer care treadmill isn't stopping anytime soon

Changing consumer expectations that are driven by the internet mean that businesses need to provide a hyper personalised experience.

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Olivier Pailhes, the CEO of contact centre software and phone platform Aircall, explains how the internet has driven changes in consumer expectations that can only be met with better customer services. Smaller businesses have an opportunity to take advantage of this by delivering highly personalised customer experiences that large corporates are unable to deliver.

Aircall believe that creating industry-leading customer experiences does not have to be complicated and that there are four techniques that can be used to deliver empathy and personalisation.

Guided shopping. Online shopping can be overwhelming. It's difficult to assess quality or find the right product to fit your needs. By offering customers a point of contact through the buying process, you're creating a level of comfort and understanding that will build trust.

People not bots. Automated chat bots are a great way of keeping costs down but they can't provide an empathetic experience. People can. So it's important that any automated system is supported by people who can intervene when necessary.

Keep customer histories. To build brand loyalty, show customers you remember them. With the right information immediately to hand, contact centre agents can make personalized conversations easy and natural.

Continue care after the sale. Don't ignore customers once you have made a sale. Reach out to them to thank them, ask for feedback and continue to educate them about your products.

A personalised experience will always give you a competitive edge in attracting loyal customers. A phone system that allow companies to personalise communication brings the power of conversation into online shopping experiences.

To learn more about personalised customer experiences, read the article.

