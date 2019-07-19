Business Reporter: Optimising Online Reputation Management

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation.com's industry leading platform enables brands to optimise their online image, whilst giving a holistic overview when it comes to online reputation management.

Operating since 2006, Reputation.com understands the power that beholds online branding. The wealth of feedback generated for organisations entail a plethora of benefits; such as empowering future business decisions and identifying issues. However, many organisations still fail to use the free feedback offered by customers online, due to the lack of necessary resources.

Reputation.com equips companies with the right tools to monitor their online brand effectively. One way in which this platform achieves this is by centralising the key areas a consumer can leave feedback into a single dashboard.

Feedback and business success should not be two siloed entities, they should be one unified source to enable organisations to thrive. With the innovative resources provided by Reputation.com, online reputation management is no longer a complexity.

To learn more about optimising online branding, read the full article.

