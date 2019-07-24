Business Reporter: Mobile App Developer Dootrix Signs Partnership Agreement With the University of Nottingham

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app developer Dootrix has signed a partnership agreement with the University of Nottingham, one of the UK's most student-centric universities, to deliver a range of mobile app design activities.

Sporadic mobile projects that use a mix-and-match assortment of randomly picked vendors without taking an overall view of how the various projects fit into and support the corporate strategy just aren't enough anymore.

And with the ongoing adoption of cloud tech can give mobile apps a new lease of life, enabling them to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice UX, image recognition, industrial IoT, data analytics and more. Therefore, successful organisations must also ensure their strategy for mobile is aligned closely with those of web and cloud.

Dootrix is a strong advocate of a modern mobile and mobile app strategy, which businesses need to adopt if they are to make the most of the apps' customer and employee experience enhancing potential.

