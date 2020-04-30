Business Reporter: Keeping Customers Engaged Until They Reach the Checkout is the Holy Grail of Online Retail - and It's Now Within Reach…

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart abandonment is the number one stumbling block for online retailers – and a lot of the time, it's down to the customer not having enough (or incomplete, or inaccurate) information about the product itself.

Product content plays a huge part in this. Lacking the tactile experience of traditional retail, online customers need as much information as possible, backed up by videos and graphics, to provide them with the kind of seamless product experience that will lead to a sale. Seven in ten shoppers will choose a competitive product if they don't find the information they need, and more than half will actually leave the site.

However, creating, syndicating, tailoring and updating all of this information across multiple outlets can be an enormous and time-consuming burden for brands. With current systems the information must be input by hand, and any inconsistencies or mistakes can result in what brands are trying to avoid in the first place: losing customers.

In an interview with Business Reporter, Justin Hartanov, Chief Commercial Officer at Syndigo, says that businesses are suffering unnecessarily from using outdated and inefficient processes, and that data consistency is more critical than ever in what is a highly competitive environment. "In the consumer packaged goods industry there are always changes of branding, packaging, ingredients, countries of origin and so on – and having that information in the right place in front of consumers at the time of purchase is critical," says Hartanov. "But what we have found is that there are technologies and solutions that can help address these concerns."

A unified platform can solve these problems, says Hartanov, by delivering the right data, at the right time, at the right place. "Many of our clients had pain points around working in silos, and what a unified platform is doing is bringing together an experience and making sure that it's enabling consistency for our clients," he explains.

Syndigo's uniform platform represents a solution to these problems, says Hartanov. Sydigo's Content Experience Hub (CXH) enables brands, retailers and distributors to create, collect, manage, enrich, audit, verify, syndicate and analyse their product content across trading partners. The system is also able to syndicate directly to retailers and recipients, as well as through the global data synchronisation network (GDSN). "It's all about ease of use and efficiencies," explains Hartanov. "Brands have multiple different needs to disseminate this kind of content to their retailer partners; retailers have multiple different needs of their brands. By enabling a seamless experience across those multiple use-cases, it benefits both."

To learn more about how Syndigo can help streamline processes for retailers, brands and distributors, click here.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the global leader for validated core and enhanced digital product content including deep nutritional data, and GDSN data across the largest network of 1,400 retailers, distributors and trading partners, including over 7,500+ manufacturers and suppliers. Syndigo's family of companies together represent the industry's only trusted single-source provider of consumer product information and content from supply chain to end customer utilisation, offering a powerful end-to-end product content experience across multiple industries.

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of information in the complex ecosystem of brands, retailers and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit their product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world. Syndigo is a GS1 Certified Identification Partner and GDSN data pool.

Syndigo serves more than 10,000 brands and 1,500 retailers globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

