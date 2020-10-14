Business Reporter: Keeping culture alive

Maintaining a sense of community within a remote workforce

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has changed the way we work. In the short term at least, many more of us will be working from home. While most people won't miss the daily commute, many will miss the friendship, structure and security of office life.

In an article published on Business Reporter, Emma Isichei, Chief Marketing Officer at MHR the HR, Payroll and Analytics Expert, explains why keeping connected is so important for a remote workforce and how this can be achieved.

"Teams are proven to boost performance. 74 per cent of the companies that adopt a team-based approach to leadership have seen an improvement in performance."

Maintaining a feeling of belonging to a team is difficult when people rarely meet face to face. But it can be achieved. Technology, and especially "social technology" is central to this.

"To truly engage and connect people, workplace technology needs to mirror the technology we use in our social life. It should be familiar, fun, easy to use, mobile, and of course secure."

However, technology on its own is not sufficient. Underpinning technology is the need for organisational leaders to reinforce corporate culture through communication and exemplary behaviour. Appropriate goals should be set for individuals and teams, and there should always be a recognition of the boundary between work life and personal life.

To learn more about maintaining a positive corporate culture within a remote workforce read the full article.

