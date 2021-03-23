Business Reporter: Internal side-gigs, horizontal career paths and a contingent talent network

How can the agile methodology enable the post-Covid redeployment of talent?

London, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So far, the agile methodology has been mostly applied to software development and organisational structures. The post-Covid recovery of the workforce, however, presents and excellent opportunity to apply the same principles to the sourcing of the workforce as well.

Instead of reinforcing rigid and siloed legacy structures, an agile sourcing of talent has mobility in its focal point. To find the right people for the roles of an agile project within the company, an internal talent marketplace needs to be established. It is a platform that ideally aligns employees' skillsets and development plans with the talent requirements of agile projects.

In an agile workforce frame-work there are no traditional vertical career paths, but rather, employees are recruited for so called internal side gigs, short-term roles falling outside their core competences that – with a bit of stretch and upskilling – they can fill.

In cases when there is no available internal talent to fill a role, the company's contingent talent network will supply it. Building a well-functioning, reliable network may take time and effort, but once it's established, it can significantly decrease time to fill a role, as well as overheads.

Source - https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/03/01/internal-side-gigs-an-agile-take-on-talent-mobility/

