Business Reporter: How to Prioritise People in the Workplace

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- They might operate in the digital age, but companies must tune into the importance of individuals and their skills to ensure success, says Kallidus.

Technology is rapidly developing, but are businesses paying enough attention to also developing people and their talents?

According to Harry Chapman-Walker, Sales Director at Kallidus, skills shortages have been at the top of the board meeting agenda for CEOs for years.

So it's time for companies to both value and view human skills as a competitive advantage within their markets. Companies must be innovative in the way they help employees achieve their full potential.

In turn, businesses will be able to increase productivity. But how can people be prioritised in the most efficient way? Chapman-Walker explains the crucial steps a company should follow:

Use technology to improve the recruitment process to ensure the best individuals are being employed

Make it easy for employees to learn new skills and build their expertise

Be adaptable, especially within an ever-changing work climate that includes big data

Align people with ultimate business goals, to help give employees a sense of purpose

After all, it is people that allow a business to function, and talent is an organisation's greatest asset. Employers must appreciate the power of individuals, by helping them to grow within the company and bring about benefits for the whole organisation. Technology has a crucial role to play in making people development easy.

