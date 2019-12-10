Business Reporter: How Print-on-demand (POD) is Significantly Helping Micro-brands

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, small start-up businesses can compete with big brands, thanks to digital transformation, says Printful.

Being a micro-brand can be difficult. You have to find your feet among well-known brands that already appear to have everything worked out. However, there are platforms today which make starting a company and spreading the word easier than ever.

According to an article in Business Reporter, the future is online and on-demand. "Virtually any aspect of running a business can be improved with a smart technical solution," says Chris Ozols, Director of Business Development & Partnerships at Printful.

For instance, print-on-demand provides many benefits for small businesses, such as:

a wide range of products for personalisation;

easy-to-use product design tools;

free access to high-quality product images;

possibility to post product listings and images on the company website immediately.

"Online merchants have access to a one-of-a-kind user experience that saves time and money and gives freedom to experiment with their ability to sell online," the article continues.

And as there is such a demand for personalised products, on-demand fulfilment printing gives start-ups the confidence and lift-off they need to get their ideas off the ground.

