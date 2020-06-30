Business Reporter: How an Automated Approach Could Give Businesses an Easy Path to Cloud Migration

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Migrating legacy back-office systems to the cloud has long been on the To Do list for many businesses. So why is it that so many of them still haven't managed it?

This hesitancy frequently stems from a combination of factors. Often, for example, there is inadequate documentation of older, but still critical, systems – and the highly specialised developers who originally implemented the code will likely no longer be around. Added to this are the technical challenges of migrating to the cloud itself – a complicated process that can be a major risk to operational effectiveness if it isn't carefully and properly executed. The rewards are great, but the risk – and it is a risk – is something every company will have to take sooner rather than later.

Most firms either take a "lift and shift" approach (where the original applications and data – along with their defects – are simply moved to the cloud), or embark on a comprehensive, and potentially hazardous, revamp of their systems. Both of these approaches have their drawbacks. But there is a third way, known as refactoring. This involves restructuring the existing code so it's optimised for the cloud – although it can often be a slow and time-consuming process.

This is why cloud migration specialist Hexaware is pushing the boundaries of an automated refactoring approach, to arrive at a proper cloud migration solution that's also straightforward, as explained in a recent article for Business Reporter. Hexaware's Amaze™ re-platforming service provides benefits over other migration services – application ownership, licensing and migration are lower in cost. The migration process itself is much faster, and once things are up and running, applications have longer lifespans and come with real-time updates.

The benefits can be huge, and include a 50 per cent reduction in usual refactoring costs, a 40 per cent reduction in time to market, and a 30 per cent increase in productivity.

For more detail about Hexaware's innovative approach to automated refactoring, click here.

