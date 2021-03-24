Business Reporter: Generating revenue streams outside core competences

OneVision's 10 reasons for automating in-house printing

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite society's shift from paper-based to digital, it still relies on print products in manifold ways, be it printed labels, price tags, official documents, signages, …. A high percentage of the businesses that rely on print products as a way of communicating their services and products, either for reasons of confidentiality or time pressure, refrain from using the services of external print service providers and bring printing in-house.

Considering e.g. the grocery or e-commerce industry, printing is certainly not one of their core competencies. But if in-house printing is implemented in a smart way, companies can turn this minor competence into a new strength and save money at the same time.

By automating workflows and work steps in the value chain with the implementation of an automation software, these companies can benefit in many ways: With an automated print production workflow, automated file preparation and automated production planning errors are eliminated, processes are sped up, efficiencies increased, and overall costs reduced.

Forward-thinking entrepreneurs who intend to follow the path of automation will get the necessary support for this process provided by software companies like OneVision. Staff directly involved in the automation process and experts of the software company will collaborate to establish the baseline and set targets. This will be proven to be time well spent. By implementing intelligent automation solutions, companies will also be able to turn their non-business critical activities into secondary profit centres.

