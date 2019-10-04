Business Reporter: Energising Small Businesses

- Total Gas and Power announce five steps to getting a better energy deal

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The cheapest unit of energy is the one you don't use!" So says Peter McLeod, Director for Small Business at energy giant Total Gas and Power. In an article published in the Sunday Telegraph and Business Reporter, Mr McLeod describes how small businesses can keep on top of their energy costs, freeing up cash for more important investments.

Unfortunately, many small businesses consider that getting the best energy deal is complex and time consuming. It needn't be, Mr McLeod stresses. In fact his advice is to treat energy suppliers as you would any other supplier: "Know what you want as well as what you don't want; and only agree to a contract when you understand it."

Total believes that the roll out of smart meters is an important step on the road to industry managing energy flows through the day and reducing overall energy consumption. In fact, energy firms are now required by the UK government to promote smart meters to small businesses.

However there are other things that businesses can do to optimise their energy costs and Mr McLeod outlines five steps to getting a better energy deal.

First, look for a supplier with experience of dealing with SMEs.

Second, look at the reputation prospective suppliers have for customer service; knowing that helpful service staff are easy to access is important.

Third, evaluate the communication you will get; your supplier should keep you up-to-date with changes in the energy supply market for instance as well as advising on energy saving technology.

Fourth, make sure that your provider is able to deliver a flexible service, with sites connected and disconnected as required.

Fifth, your chosen supplier should deliver transparent billing with costs shown up-front and in an easy-to-interpret format.

While selecting the right supplier isn't complicated, it does take some time. Don't rush the process and make sure the supplier you choose really does meet your requirements. Mr McLeod puts it like this: "The right energy supplier is the one that works with you."

To learn more about how small businesses can optimise their energy choices, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk

Related Links

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk



SOURCE Business Reporter