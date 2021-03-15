Business Reporter - Digital supply chains

Advanced supply chain planning using digital technology from John Galt Solutions is making businesses more resilient

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Alex Pradhan, Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions explores how advanced supply chain planning capabilities are giving companies the ability to orchestrate their supply chain ecosystem and the agility to respond to disruptions.

In an increasingly complex and rapidly moving world, supply chain leaders need to sense and respond quickly to changes in consumer behaviours and expectations as well as frequent supply chain shocks and disruptions.

Alex Pradhan explains that today's global supply chains have many layers, move quickly, and are highly interconnected. They require informed decisions to be made in real-time and to be optimized across the supply chain ecosystem.

Unfortunately, supply chain decisions are often based on old, static data. But supply chain models must be dynamic and represent the real world. Having a "digital twin" that is continuously in synch with the entire supply chain ecosystem, produces a virtual replica of the supply chain and models real world parameters is becoming more important. Selecting the right supply chain planning technology that seamlessly synchronizes the entire supply chain ecosystem is a must.

About John Galt

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt's Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos, and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP process; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Hasbro, Milwaukee Tools, Deschutes Brewery, Organic Valley, Netgear, and Civica to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit www.johngalt.com.

