Business Reporter: Creativity out of chaos

An exhibition in Saudi Arabia is recording how people around the world are responding to the pandemic

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In article published in Business Reporter, the curators of an exhibition taking place in Saudi Arabia are making a plea for members of the public around the world to submit items that have had special significance for them during the pandemic. In addition, the exhibition is also looking for diaries (including audio and video diaries) and images that record people's stories and feelings.

The Covid-19 Exhibit is a place where visitors can explore new perspectives on the effects of Covid-19 on themselves and their relationships with familiar objects. Initially the exhibition will be available as a virtual experience. The exhibition, housed at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia (also known as Ithra), will then open to physical visitors in early 2021.

"Art is about connecting people through culture," says the exhibit's curator Laila Al Faddagh, Head of Museums. "And culture is based on the exchange of ideas and identities. But we connect even more easily through common objects."

Anyone is encouraged to submit articles that they have become attached to during the pandemic. These could be a teddy bear, a new garden spade, a mug, even a subscription to a magazine. Things that people have created during the pandemic, to reflect their feelings or experiences, are also wanted: a painting, a photograph, a poem or a perhaps song. The exhibit is intended to be a forum for creativity and self-expression for everyone. You can submit items to the show here.

