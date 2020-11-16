Business Reporter: Communication technologies will drive the hybrid workplace

The right technology is fundamental to ensuring efficiency and engagement of hybrid workers

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lieven Bertier, Director of Workplace at Barco, explores the way that communication excellence will be a vital part of new hybrid work structures, post COVID-19.

According to research undertaken by Barco, the welfare of staff will continue to be of paramount importance to employers, and a high proportion of employees be working from home for the next several months. However, there is a strong desire among many office workers to re-establish the connections with colleagues and friends that office life provides.

Employees see a future where they can achieve a positive balance of office and home working. Technology is fundamental to this transformation: hybrid working is only viable and productive when employees have access to the right tools and solutions. Video conferencing, accessed via personal devices, is at the heart of this.

When in the office, employees prefer formal meeting rooms with appropriate infrastructure to informal "huddle spaces". Again, this requires an investment in communications technology, especially if remote participants are to be included in meetings effectively.

Businesses must be inventive and adaptable in order to rebuild and thrive in the post-pandemic world. If they can successfully navigate the transformation to a hybrid work structure, supported by the right technologies, they will be better prepared to deal with other challenges over the coming months and years.

To learn more about hybrid work structures and Barco's research on the future of workplaces, read the article.

