Business Reporter: Cloud-based content services are key to nearly all aspects of a digital business, finds recent research by Nuxeo

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its Six reasons to Adopt Content Services in the Cloud white paper, content service provider Nuxeo is making a case for the key role of content management in harnessing the tidal wave of data generated digitally by businesses.

With digital transformation accelerating, digital content is becoming key to nearly all aspects of a business's operation. Recent Nuxeo research with European insurance customers are increasingly using digital services to manage their insurance policies, with 41% of all subscription requests made over the last 12 months having started via a digital channel.

The most popular online services adopted by policyholders were requests for insurance certificates and supporting documents. But policyholders' expectations around digital services went even further, with people wanting automatic analysis of photos and videos sent in the event of an accident and the ability to make a report or claim directly from a mobile.

This importance of digital content is mirrored in most other sectors.

Digital customer experience (CX) is an especially important content-critical area. Product descriptions and photography, as well as interactive media content, if not executed seamlessly, can lead to customer churn and loss of sales.

As far as internal processes are concerned, an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform provides employees with immediate and remote access to critical data they need to make informed decisions or support co-workers. However, as the volume of enterprise content is growing exponentially, legacy ECM systems may get overwhelmed by the deluge of data.

Content services, the whitepaper explains, has all the right technological tools – including AI and Machine Learning – that can enable businesses to navigate and leverage the surging tide of digital data.

To read Nuxeo's Six reasons to Adopt Content Services in the Cloud white paper click here.

