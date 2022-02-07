Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to be Valued at US$ 620 Bn by 2032 - Exclusive Fact.MR Report

- North America to Capture a Lion's Share in the Overall BPO market

- The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the business process outsourcing market. It presents valuable insights on factors facilitating product development in the business process outsourcing market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of by services, and by end-use

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process outsourcing market size will grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to touch the market value of the US$ 620 Bn mark through the forecast period of 2032. North America is likely to capture a lion's share in the overall BPO market.

Organizations are looking for specialized companies that provide much-needed support services that can be outsourced without the direct investment of dedicated time and human resources. Hence, the demand for BPO services experienced a spike in the past half-decade and has reached US$ 232.3 Bn in 2021, growing market size at 7% CAGR throughout the historic period

The advance of e-commerce and health industries combined with the pre-existing IT industries has led to generating a high demand for BPOs.

With remote working becoming a possibility, BPOs are likely to benefit a lot. First bigger organizations will rely on them and secondly, they will be open to hiring the best employees from across the country or globe. The COVID-induced pandemic has introduced new normal and opened boundaries for BPOs.

The BPO market is anticipated to benefit from the swelling focus of organizations on enhancing business agility, surviving the constant changes in business dynamics. Also, organizations are increasingly looking for specialized companies that provide much-needed support services to business processes that can be outsourced without any direct investment of dedicated time and human resources.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4599

The BPO industry has adopted robotic process automation which is used as coding and assigned to the existing workstream where they perform tasks with greater speed, accuracy, and precision.

North America dominates the BPO market, accounting for more than 3/5ths of the total market value. The presence of important tech corporations and start-ups in the region has contributed significantly to the region's growth.

Firms operating in the province are profoundly relying on the advancement of modern technologies like analytics, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver full BPO services to their clients.

The overall number of worldwide BPO firms in the United States is 265,679, up 4.1 percent from 2021. After North America, Europe comes in second with more than a quarter of the global market value.

Market Size (2022) US$ 273.3 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 8.5% Market Share of North America 60%

Key Takeaways:

North America dominates the BPO market to hold with a market share of over 3/5 th of the overall market value.

dominates the BPO market to hold with a market share of over 3/5 of the overall market value. Europe is the second largest with a market share of more than 1/4 th of the global market share.

of the global market share. By end-use, IT & Telecommunications account for over 57% of the total business process outsourcing (BPO) market value.

of the total business process outsourcing (BPO) market value. By services, demand for transparency and increased regulations are driving companies to standardize their F&A (Finance and Accounting) BPO activities.

Growth Drivers:

Demand in adoption of robotic process automation has resulted in growth of the BPO industry.

The shift in emphasis from monopolistic company strategies to a shared workload culture is driving demand for business process outsourcing in order to achieve better results and maintain profitability.

To gain in-depth insights on the Business Process Outsourcing Market, request methodology at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4599

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the business process outsourcing market focuses on offering various ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In December 2021 , Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan.

, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan. In January 2022, Genpact Ltd, the business process outsourcing (BPO) company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), bought Milpitas, California -based data analytics firm Enquero Inc. in the 14th acquisition

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Concentrix

Wipro Limited

Genpact

ADP Data Processing Inc.

EXL Service

Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

SunTec India

More valuable insights on the Business Process Outsourcing Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global business process outsourcing Market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the business process outsourcing market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Services

Finance & Accounting



Human Resources



Knowledge Process



Outsourcing Procurement & Supply Chain



Customer Services



Others

By End Use

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Manufacturing



IT & Telecommunication



Retail



Others (travel and transportation, government, education, construction, and utilities)



Key Questions covered in the Business Process Outsourcing Market Report

How much is the business process outsourcing industry worth?

What was the last 5 years CAGR for the business process outsourcing industry?

What are the future growth projections for the business process outsourcing demand?

How attractive are growth prospectus for the business process in outsourcing in North America?

Will Europe emerge as an opportunistic market for business process outsourcing?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the technology Domain-

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and checkups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

Low Code Development Market Forecast: Low code development platforms are offering SMEs the sense of flexibility to develop custom applications with nominal coding and minimal cost as compared to conventional coding, empowering millions of SMEs to take a lead for allowing ideas to turn into reality.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Fact.MR