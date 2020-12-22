Business of Design Week 2020 Summit Concludes, First Hybrid Live Edition Captures Trends Redefined by World’s Top Creative Minds for the Post-pandemic Era

Under the theme "VISION 20/21", the BODW Summit addressed timely themes relevant to the post-pandemic era to help participants find clarity in uncertainty. Over 100 influential design and business leaders shared their views on nine themes, namely Brand Futures, Connected Health, Safe Travels, Circular Economy, Immersive Tech, Creative Leadership, Entwined Spaces, Communication & Design and Culture & the City. With the support of the UK as Strategic Partner, this year's programme featured a new "BODW Great British Design" video series, showcasing the designs of 14 creative leaders from the UK. Past talks from nine global celebrated creative pioneers were also featured in "BODW Greatest Moments" that were part of the Summit programme.

In partnership with the Summit's Production and TV Broadcaster, ViuTV, BODW produced a number of the sessions in hybrid live format for streaming on BODW's customised virtual platform. From 3 to 5 December, selective sessions were further simulcast on ViuTVsix every evening Hong Kong time, as well as on social media platforms, and to an in-person audience at the "BODW CitySalon" partner locations at D2 Place and Fashion Walk.

Sessions from the BODW Summit (including MasterClasses) is available on demand from 18 December 2020 onwards, with more details to be announced at www.bodw.com/pr. In addition, a TV programme of BODW Summit highlights was aired on ViuTV Channel 99 on 19 December 2020 at 19:30 -- 20:00 GMT+8.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said, "Through Business of Design Week, we are committed to promoting the power of innovative design in Hong Kong, and across the world. At this year's BODW Summit, over 100 influential design and business leaders gathered together and explored some of the critical topics that will redefine the pandemic era, and inspire us to imagine new possibilities for the future."

Here are some thought-provoking insights from this year's BODW speakers, grouped by themes explored during the Summit:

Creative Leadership

"What is Next For Design -- Now, Near and Far"



Tim Brown (US), Chair of IDEO, said, "Organisations with existing design capacity were able to respond more quickly (to the pandemic). This shows that investing in design makes society more resilient to unexpected shocks."

Brand Futures

"TOMorrow: Designer Brands after 2020"



Tom Dixon OBE (UK), Designer & Creative Director of Tom Dixon , said, "The combination of the digital, handmade and personal will be the interesting evolution in terms of design thinking."

Entwined Spaces

"Melting the Boundary: Live/Work"



Keith Griffiths ( Hong Kong ), Chairman & Global Design Principal of Aedas, said, "So if everybody's buying products online, what is the purpose of shopping (at physical shops)? What's the purpose of a (physical) shop? We as human beings need to socialise. These palaces of purchasing called shopping malls will no longer be places where we just buy products. They'll be places where we go to meet to exchange news."

Safe Travels

"Designing Tomorrow's Travel Experience"



Paul Priestman (UK), Designer, Co-founder & Chairman of PriestmanGoode, said, "The contactless journey is a key part of transport design thinking - how do we ease the customer journey in travel, removing the stopping points. Key to design of big airports and stations is to help make the journey secure, safe but also enjoyable."

Circular Economy

"Circular Magic in Nature, People and Planet"



Lay Koon Tan (UK), Co-founder of Nature Squared, said, "Today's environmental imperatives are global poverty and inequality. All these issues are very widely publicised. We felt strongly that if we want to make a difference, however small, we can contribute to sustainable development. We needed to come up with an answer that was holistic and would address environmental, social and financial responsibilities."

Immersive Tech

"Design x Art x Tech: Stroke of Human Touch"



Victor Wong ( Hong Kong ), Founder of vfxNova, said, "For me, the work of AI is not just to mimic the work of humans. I think we should find a way to cooperate with AI to do something that humans cannot do. So the process inspires us to do the next."

