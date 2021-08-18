Business Day Webinar Will Discuss How South Africans Can Diversify Wealth with St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday August 19th, South Africa's Business Day will partner with award-winning international investment migration firm, CS Global Partners, on a webinar exploring opportunities available to investors under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The discussion will be joined by Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis CBI Unit, CEO of CS Global Partners, Micha Emmett and Maarten Ackerman, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at Citadel.

Titled "Why South Africans Look to Offshore Investments to Diversify Wealth in Uncertain Times", the webinar will delve into the importance of holding dual citizenship as a means of diversifying wealth along with why it provides an insurance policy during times of unpredictability. With South Africa recently facing bouts of civil unrest as well as economic instability, interest in second citizenship has steadily increased as more families begin to seek options overseas.

"CBI is a powerful tool that gives an individual and their family the opportunity to be citizens of the world, because an alternative citizenship can give freedom to travel to business hubs and provides an additional layer of safety and security making it the best insurance policy for your family," says Emmett.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the oldest option on the market and with over three decades of experience has been internationally recognised as a 'Platinum Standard' brand. As a trusted product, the programme has been a popular option amongst South African families seeking out ways to protect their future. With one of the fastest processing times on the market, time-pressed applicants can secure citizenship within 12 weeks as opposed to similar programmes with longer wait times.

Those who choose St Kitts and Nevis expand their opportunities by gaining access to increased travel freedom to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live, work and study in a stable democracy with low crime rates and a lifelong citizenship that can be passed down through descent.

