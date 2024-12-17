Busbud Expands in South Africa with New Operators

Global Ground Travel Booking Platform Announces Partnership with 12 Regional Operating Partners to Bring Travel Booking Experience Online Across Southern Africa

MONTREAL and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busbud , a global ground travel booking platform, is proud to announce partnerships with 12 South Africa-based operators offering transportation across South Africa and the broader Southern Africa region. These new partnerships will offer travelers more than 70 routes, including some of Southern Africa's most in-demand destinations, that can now be booked through Busbud. Busbud will help these partners significantly expand their online presence bringing them in front of millions of travelers every month.

These new partners include prominent national operators such as National Express Coachlines, Trans Africa Tours, Two Tours, and Impala Shuttle EA, alongside niche providers like PotchMyGou, BM Tours, Gxaweni, Mini Mobile, Ramalo, and Imperial Shuttle EA. These operators offer a variety of transportation services, including buses, shuttles, ferries, and trains.

"Our mission is to make travel easy, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone," says LP Maurice, Busbud's CEO. "By partnering with leading operators across South Africa, we're offering travelers more choices and easy, convenient access to some of the country's most important destinations. For travelers visiting the country, we want to empower travelers to spend more time exploring and less time planning or standing in line at a bus station for tickets."

These routes highlight Busbud's commitment to connecting people and places across Southern Africa. In-demand routes travelers can now book online include:

Cape Town to Mthatha : smooth travel to and from the Eastern Cape.

: smooth travel to and from the Eastern Cape. Potchefstroom to OR Tambo International Airport: convenient access to South Africa's busiest airport.

busiest airport. Cape Town to East London : perfect for exploring the Wild Coast.

: perfect for exploring the Wild Coast. Cape Town to Port Elizabeth: gateway to the Garden Route.

to Port Elizabeth: gateway to the Garden Route. Johannesburg to East London : connecting the heart of Gauteng to the coast.

to : connecting the heart of Gauteng to the coast. Johannesburg to Harare, Zimbabwe : simplifying cross-border travel.

: simplifying cross-border travel. Arusha to Moshi: the gateway to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

With these 12 new partnerships, Busbud strengthens its position as South Africa's preferred platform for intercity travel. The addition of 24 new shuttle routes, two ferries, and two train services from Impala Shuttle EA alone underscores the company's commitment to diversity and convenience.

In addition to its online marketplace, through Busbud's sister brand Ratality ground transportation operators can use the suite of B2B products to help manage their operations more efficiently and expand their sales in the online market. The suite is used by over 350 partners worldwide and has powered hundreds of millions of tickets worldwide. Operators can leverage tools for inventory and revenue management as well as platforms to sell tickets on their own channels in addition to Busbud's marketplace, and third-party platforms, driving efficiency and profitability.

Travelers can now explore all new routes and book tickets directly on the Busbud platform or app. For more information, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en-za

About Busbud: