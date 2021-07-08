Bumble and bumble Partners With Pop Star Kim Petras and Singer-Songwriter Rileyy Lanez to Celebrate the Launch of Bb.Illuminated Blonde Collection

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble, the authority in professional hair care and styling products, partners with pop star Kim Petras and singer-songwriter Rileyy Lanez to unveil the Bb.Illuminated Blonde collection. The products, launching today, include a Shampoo, Conditioner, and the brand's first spray Tone Enhancing Leave In.

Bumble and bumble is teaming up with these blonde artists to celebrate living boldly and encourage self-expression. They reflect their own unique styles with Bb.Illuminated Blonde to set the tone, their way.

Kim Petras, an international pop star, has long been blonde and believes the hue makes her feel the most like herself. "I've tried all kinds of hair colors, and I love all of them. But there's something about blonde I keep coming back to," she says. Kim is a fast-rising sensation, with more than 570 million global streams of her music. Whether she's turning out viral hits, like her breakout singles "I Don't Want It At All" and "Heart To Break", or cuddling with her pups, Kim knows how to have a good time. With an undeniable voice and imaginative artistry, she has become one of music's most buzzed-about artists.

Rileyy Lanez, born and raised in the Bronx, recently went blonde and is all about the confidence the color is helping her exude. Pulling no punches with her heart-on-her sleeve R&B music, she released her debut EP, Beautiful Mistakes, in May of 2020. Her soulful R&B sound comes alive in her music and she's currently working on her next project, coming out in Fall 2021. "Blonde represents a new chapter in my life. It brings more confidence out of me," she says of her transformation.

The Bb.Illuminated collection helps illuminate blonde hues by neutralizing brass, enhancing tone, and hydrating hair. The collection is available now at Bumble and bumble Flagship NYC Salons, Bb. Network Salons, bumbleandbumble.com, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Bluemercury and Bloomingdale's.

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble was founded in 1977, as a NYC salon known for its innovative cuts and connection to the fashion and editorial worlds. Today, the brand includes award-winning hair products; two NYC flagship salons; a renowned professional education hub, Bb.University; and an exclusive salon network. Bumble and bumble products – which range from shampoos and conditioners to stylers and treatment essentials – are currently carried in 2,000 salons worldwide, and are available at specialty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, select Bloomingdales, Bluemercury as well as bumbleandbumble.com.

