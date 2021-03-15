Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of 2018-2030, says DelveInsight

- Bullous Pemphigoid treatment market to derive enormous growth from rising geriatric population along with expected launch of emerging therapies in forecasted period (2021–2030)

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Bullous Pemphigoid Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Bullous Pemphigoid, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Bullous Pemphigoid market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Bullous Pemphigoid market report also proffers an analysis of recent Bullous Pemphigoid treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Currently, there are no approved drugs for Bullous Pemphigoid in the United States . However, the PMDA approved Kenketu Glovenin-I in November 2015 . The corticosteroid prednisolone was authorized in some EU countries for the Bullous Pemphigoid treatment.

Prominent players such as Akari Therapeutics, Immune Pharmaceuticals, iCo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Innate Pharma, AstraZeneca, Alkahest, Inc., Grifols, and others are involved in developing Bullous Pemphigoid therapies. These companies hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in Bullous Pemphigoid market size.

Bullous Pemphigoid pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid and late-stage developments to be approved shortly. Certain emerging therapies such as Dupilumab, Nomacopan, Bertilimumab (iCo-008), Avdoralimab (IPH5401), Fasenra (benralizumab), AKST4290, and many others are in the clinical trials and have shown better efficacious results in Bullous Pemphigoid patients.

With so many novel mechanisms of the emerging assets being tested for Bullous Pemphigoid, it is certainly sure that these therapies will boost the upcoming Bullous Pemphigoid market, focusing more on the severity-specific patient population.

After the approval and the consecutive launch of late-phase drugs, the Bullous Pemphigoid market will face the toughest competition since there has not been any approval for the same in the US and EU. The recent approval of rituximab for Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment has revolutionized the management of this blistering autoimmune disease.

Bullous Pemphigoid is an acquired autoimmune subepidermal bullous disease in which autoantibodies are directed against the skin's basement membrane zone components.

The first Bullous Pemphigoid symptom is usually redness and itching of the skin. Within weeks to months, thin-walled, tense blisters with clear fluid centers appear on the arms and legs, in the armpits, on the abdomen, and/or in the skin folds of the groin.

Bullous Pemphigoid typically affects the elderly but may rarely present in children and younger adults. According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total diagnosed Bullous Pemphigoid prevalent cases was 124,517 in the 7MM in 2020.

The Bullous Pemphigoid Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market

The Bullous Pemphigoid therapeutic options are divided into anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory drugs, and procedures to remove circulating pathogenic antibodies or inflammatory mediators. The choice of treatment for Bullous Pemphigoid depends on the individual patient's circumstances, especially the severity and the presence of comorbidities.

Systemic Corticosteroids have been used and considered as the gold standard for Bullous Pemphigoid treatment for decades. The most commonly used drugs are prednisone and prednisolone that are considered to be bioequivalent. Topical or systemic corticosteroids are generally the first-line of treatment in Bullous Pemphigoid.

In patients who respond only partially to corticosteroid therapy or develop adverse effects, non-immunosuppressive agents such as tetracyclines, erythromycin, nicotinamide, and sulfone are used as adjuvant therapy, especially in patients with mild or moderate disease. Tetracycline and nicotinamide are also considered as Bullous Pemphigoid treatments in adults, in combination with topical corticosteroids.

Methotrexate (MTX) is another one of the first-line immunosuppressive treatment for Bullous Pemphigoid. It is a folic acid antagonist used at low doses as a corticosteroid-sparing agent in numerous diseases.

To date, only a few reported Bullous Pemphigoid cases have been treated with biologic agents, including the anti-CD20 agent rituximab and the TNFa antagonist etanercept. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) has been widely tried as an immunomodulatory agent in various autoantibody–mediated blistering diseases.

With so many novel mechanisms of the emerging assets being tested for Bullous Pemphigoid, it is certainly sure that these therapies will boost the upcoming Bullous Pemphigoid market, focusing more on the severity-specific patient population.

Bullous Pemphigoid Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Dupilumab (Dupixent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Nomacopan (rVA576, Coversin): Akari Therapeutics

iCo-008 (Bertilimumab): Immune Pharmaceuticals/iCo Therapeutics

Avdoralimab (IPH5401): Innate Pharma

Fasenra (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

AKST4290: Alkahest, Inc./Grifols

And several others.

Final thoughts on Bullous Pemphigoid Market Growth

Bullous Pemphigoid Market Drivers

Robust emerging pipeline - An increase in clinical trial activity for emerging therapies will boost the Bullous Pemphigoid market.

An increase in clinical trial activity for emerging therapies will boost the Bullous Pemphigoid market. The shortfall of approved therapies - Limited approved therapies in the market offers an excellent opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.

Limited approved therapies in the market offers an excellent opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies. Ubiquitous prevalence - The rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the risk factors such as neurological disorders, use of certain drugs, and others globally contribute to increased Bullous Pemphigoid prevalence.

The rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the risk factors such as neurological disorders, use of certain drugs, and others globally contribute to increased Bullous Pemphigoid prevalence. Patient compliance - Low-cost therapies and therapies with good patient compliance might be the game-changer for the Bullous Pemphigoid treatment market.

Low-cost therapies and therapies with good patient compliance might be the game-changer for the Bullous Pemphigoid treatment market. Precise diagnostic procedures.

Bullous Pemphigoid Market Barriers

Complications associated with available therapies - Available pharmacological therapies are often associated with severe complications.

Available pharmacological therapies are often associated with severe complications. Delayed diagnosis - The lack of understanding of the pathophysiology and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis, leading to a delayed diagnosis.

The lack of understanding of the pathophysiology and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis, leading to a delayed diagnosis. Polypharmacy - Polypharmacy is often associated with complications.

- Polypharmacy is often associated with complications. Specific targeted therapies - Specific targeted therapies are lacking.

Specific targeted therapies are lacking. Lack of disease awareness among clinicians - Poor knowledge of the disease among doctors leads to unsatisfactory current patient care and might hinder the growth of the Bullous Pemphigoid market and access to the medications.

Poor knowledge of the disease among doctors leads to unsatisfactory current patient care and might hinder the growth of the Bullous Pemphigoid market and access to the medications. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies.

Scope of the Bullous Pemphigoid Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Bullous Pemphigoid Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Bullous Pemphigoid Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Bullous Pemphigoid : Akari Therapeutics, Immune Pharmaceuticals, iCo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Innate Pharma, AstraZeneca, Alkahest, Inc., Grifols, and several others.

Akari Therapeutics, Immune Pharmaceuticals, iCo Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Innate Pharma, AstraZeneca, Alkahest, Inc., Grifols, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Bullous Pemphigoid Report Introduction 3 Bullous Pemphigoid Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Bullous Pemphigoid 5 Disease Overview of Bullous Pemphigoid 6 Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Bullous Pemphigoid Patient Journey 8 Bullous Pemphigoid Marketed Therapies 8.1 Kenketu Glovenin-I (NPB-01): Nihon Pharmaceutical 9 Bullous Pemphigoid Emerging Drugs 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 Dupilumab (Dupixent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi 9.3 Nomacopan (rVA576, Coversin): Akari Therapeutics 9.4 iCo-008 (Bertilimumab): Immune Pharmaceuticals/iCo Therapeutics 9.5 Avdoralimab (IPH5401): Innate Pharma 9.6 Fasenra (benralizumab): AstraZeneca 9.7 AKST4290: Alkahest, Inc./Grifols 10 7MM Bullous Pemphigoid Market Analysis 10.1 United States Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size 10.2 EU-5 Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size 10.2.1 Germany Market Size 10.2.2 France Market Size 10.2.3 Italy Market Size 10.2.4 Spain Market Size 10.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 10.3 Japan Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size 11 KOL Views 12 Bullous Pemphigoid Market Drivers 13 Bullous Pemphigoid Market Barriers 14 SWOT Analysis of Bullous Pemphigoid 15 Bullous Pemphigoid Unmet Needs 16 Appendix 17 DelveInsight Capabilities 18 Disclaimer 19 About DelveInsight

