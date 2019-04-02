Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market to Reach US$65.74 Bn by 2024, Thanks to Rising Automation, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bulk material handling products and technologies market depicts a competitive and highly consolidated market. Main players such as TENOVA S.p.A, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Metso Corp. are defining competitive dynamics in the bulk material handling products and technologies market. According to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are notching up the level of competition in the market.

Browse Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bulk-material-handling-products.html

The bulk material handling products and technologies market players are focused on expanding their global footprints. Emerging markets present new opportunities for growth and already established players are in key positions to take advantage of growing infrastructural and commercial developments in emerging markets. Additionally, the players in the bulk material handling products and technologies market are investing in sustainable innovations to cater to maturing markets. Growing demand for technology transfers in developing markets and increased focus on innovation in developed markets is expected to drive research development and innovation.

Request to View Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3816

According to a new TMR report, the bulk material handling products and technologies market was evaluated at US$58.86 Bn by the end of 2015. The market is expected to grow at a slow but steady CAGR of 1.30% during 2016-2024. It is expected to reach US$65.74 Bn by 2024 end, thanks to a rising demand from the mining industry. The demand from the mining industry is expected to continue throughout as emerging markets in Asia Pacific continue to demand raw materials for industrial manufacturing. On the other hand, rising trend of automation in the developed world presents a bright opportunity for the bulk material handling products and technologies market.

Rail Conveyor Technology Expected to Open New Opportunities

The rail conveyor technology, a combination of traditional belt conveyor system and rail technology is expected to open new avenues for growth. The technology is expected to enable efficient and sustainable operations for players in the bulk material handling products and technologies market. The technology is still in its nascent stages as initial capital investments represent high costs. However, the technology opens up new opportunities like mass transportation for key goods. It could solve ongoing problems with transporting industrial raw materials such as hydrogen. Bulk gas storage and transportation is a major roadblock in the development of hydrogen powered vehicles. Hydrogen's low ambient temperature density makes it difficult to store it using conventional storage methods. Technological advancements through large investments in research and development can provide potential new opportunities for players in the bulk material handling products and technologies market.

Request PDF Brochure of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3816

Rising investments in the rail conveyor technology and adoption of long term sustainable thinking are expected to drive lucrative opportunities in the bulk material handling products and technologies market.

Automation A Major Frontier for the bulk material handling market

Automation similar to robot-driven innovation in Amazon's warehouses is expected to create new opportunities for the bulk material handling products and technologies market. Germany is emerging as a major destination for automation globally. Germany is witnessing a rising demand for automation in several industries which necessitates the use of several material handling products and technologies. This is expected to result in growth of the bulk material handling products and technologies market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=3816

Additionally, automation trends are also on the rise in North America and Asia Pacific. Automation is helping manufacturers lower costs, increase efficiency, and minimize errors. The bulk material handling products and technologies market players are expected to play a key role in its development in the near future.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market (Type - Powder Materials (Material Feeding Systems, Weighing Systems, Conveying Systems, and Screening Systems), Iron Ores, Wood Chips, and Coal; End Use - Chemical, Construction, Energy, Food & Beverages, Mining, Metals, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Plastics) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024"

Request for Discount on This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3816

The global Bulk Material Handling Product and Technologies Market has been segmented as follows:

Types

Powder Materials

Material Feeding Systems

Weighing Systems

Conveying Systems

Screening Systems

Others (including iron ores, wood chips and coal, etc.)

End Users

Chemical

Construction

Energy

Food & Beverages

Mining

Metals

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Plastics

Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America



Middle East



Africa

Browse More Factory Automation Market Research Reports

Popular Report by TMR:

Industrial Controls and Robotics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-robotics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-robotics-market.html Laser Processing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-laser-processing-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-laser-processing-market.html In-flight Autopilot Systems Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inflight-autopilot-systems-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inflight-autopilot-systems-market.html Smart Manufacturing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

SOURCE Transparency Market Research