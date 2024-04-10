Bukovel: At war, Ukraine hosts winter sports competition

On February 7-15, the official winter sports competition season took place in Bukovel, Ukraine's main ski resort

KYIV, Ukraine, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a month, a string of winter sports events was hosted by the slopes of Bukovel ski resort. Even amidst the full-scale war, the facility managed to have a top-tier competition arranged and carried out. This is the county's second wartime competition season. The resort's official website keeps the visitors updated.

Bukovel staff and management have no doubts that sports must endure , the press service says . That is the reason why the resort puts in maximum effort to support the athletes and, in spite of all obstacles, keeps the racing slopes in accordance with the global standards; the snow's top notch, the competitors are provided with all the necessary conditions to perform to the best of their abilities.

"The 2024 competition series featured over 20 races, including the international ranking competitions under the FIS umbrella, the Ukrainian Alpine Ski Cup, freestyle and snowboarding championships, along with the Cup of Ukraine. Altogether, Bukovel welcomed over 800 athletes this season. Not just the experienced sportsmen, but some young blood as well. The young competed to join the Ukrainian national team reserve, and shine under the homeland banner on the global sports stage. It is the development of sports that is among the top-priority goals of Bukovel", said the press service.

The resort's slopes were graced by the skills of some of Ukraine's best snowboarders – Annamarie Dancha, World Vice Champion, and Mykhailo Kharuk, World Junior Champion. Kateryna Kotsar, the European Cup winner, competed in freestyle. Oleksandr Abramenko, the Winter Olympics medalist of 2018 and 2022 was there to cheer for the racers.

The first competitors slid down the Bukovel hills in 2006. Since then, the resort's slopes have been hosting both the national and international official event.