Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world: 6GCool

HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6GCool Mobile Air Purifier offers protection against 99% of common air pollutants, viruses & dust.



The world's smallest portable air purifier has just launched on Kickstarter (fully funded in only 2 hours). The 6GCool is the perfect choice for on the go purification viruses, smoke, bacteria, dust and allergens, protecting its user.



"We saw the urgent need for a portable clean air solution and decided to act fast," Janette Mäkipää, co-founder of 6GCool explains: "We took the technology of the leading large air purifiers and scaled it down to a size of a smartphone". It uses globally patented purification technology, combining industry standard HEPA filtration together with state-of-art PECO technology, achieving the most outstanding purification results in the field.

The innovation is elegant and radical: the 6GCool creates a personal clean air zone anywhere you go. Instead of using energy to clean large ambient spaces, the 6GCool delivers fresh air where it is needed, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.

6GCool has been independently tested by renowned labs in Europe and Asia, with excellent results. The patented 6G technology effectively cleans over 99% of common air pollutants at a 100X the rate a person normally breathes in a minute.

We are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter! And we are also looking for distributors and resellers around the world.

Kickstarter campaign live on:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/6gcool/6gcool-world-s-smallest-high-tech-air-purifier

Full media kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oso7ZzB978MVlcanyxiFMtYvJ6MIP4SK?usp=sharing

Website:

www.6gcool.com



Press enquiries:

6gcool@lifa-air.com

+358 9 394 858

Social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6gcool/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/6gcool

Key words:

air purifiers, covid-19, corona, virus, wildfires, cleanair, air pollution, kickstarter, innovation, air quality, air filter

About 6GCool:

Founded 2018

Privately owned

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland

Designs and sells innovative consumer air purification technology & products

Employs 10 people in Finland and Asia

Globally patented air purification technologies & trademarks

Kickstarter campaign for the flagship product live between 20.10.-19.11.2020

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/r/built-in-finland--delivering-clean-air-to-the-world-,c3236936

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19933/3236936/1334952.pdf Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world! (PDF) https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/headline-janette-makipaa,c2849925 Headline Janette Mäkipää https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-and-elderly,c2849921 6g and elderly https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-cool-features,c2849922 6g cool features https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6gcool-usecases-child-web,c2849923 6gcool usecases child web https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-collage,c2849924 6g collage https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-cool-in-hand,c2850065 6g cool in hand

SOURCE 6GCool