Building the healthy workforce of tomorrow: Health Assured launches new partnership programme to bring EAP services to all

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Assured, the UK and Ireland's largest independent Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provider, has launched a brand-new partnership programme designed to bring its award-winning mental health and wellbeing support to all UK employees.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet, CEO at Health Assured, says "Every day we see first-hand the benefit of employers investing in mental health and wellbeing services. Health Assured supports over 13 million lives. Over the last three years, 69% of our manager referral calls relate to physical health, mental health, or trauma; all conditions that have potential to impact on long-term health and wellbeing.

"With greater access to wellbeing support, the pressure is reduced on our National Health Service, individual recovery rates are improved and the impact of long-term health and mental health conditions on the workplace can be lessened. People returning from long-term absence can have significant concerns or fears around returning to the workplace, so having effective support in place will help to break down these barriers, making the workplace accessible to all."

A 2022 report by Deloitte estimates that mental health costs UK business £56 billion per year, and mental health is now the number one reason for workplace absence, according to the HSE's 2023 report.

The HSE found that 1.8m people reported suffering workplace-related ill health with around half of those cases down to stress, anxiety, or depression.

Health Assured's partnership programme is designed to build the healthy workforce of tomorrow.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet says "With the demand for mental health and wellbeing services growing exponentially, we've devised a partnership programme that makes it easy to help all businesses offer these necessary services to their employees, regardless of the size of their organisation.

"Our vision is to ensure everyone has access to the support that they need. We firmly believe in the benefits that workplace mental health and wellbeing services can provide to an organisation and, by extension, wider society.

"On average, employers see a return on investment of £10.85 for every £1 spent on an Employee Assistance Programme. Approximately 75% of the UK workforce currently have access to an EAP service, according to the EAPA's Holding It Together 2023 report; 24.45 million employees working across more than 105,000 organisation.

"Having access to immediate support reduces absence rates, improves productivity, boosts morale and wellbeing, all of which brings financial benefit to employers and the wider economy. Both the individual and the employer reaps the reward of better health.

"Our statistics show that 66.7% of those who are out of work at the start of therapy return to work at the end. Life satisfaction increases by 18.7% and work engagement is up 4.6% at the end of therapy.

"Widespread adoption of employee support programmes has the potential to improve worsening health statistics and ensure the UK continues to maintain its position amongst world leaders.

"At Health Assured, we're passionate about making outstanding mental health and wellbeing care accessible to everyone, to not only relieve pressures on our vital but overburdened NHS services, but to ensure that nobody faces their struggles alone."

Intermediaries and brokers who partner with Health Assured on this EAP provision receive:

Silver, gold, or platinum levels of partnership

Preferential rates

Use of our in-house marketing agency to market their EAP and wellbeing service, at no cost to them.

Industry leading EAP provision with a 97% retention rate

Dedicated account management

