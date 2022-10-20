Building Management System Market Size to Surpass USD 51.73 Billion with CAGR of 15.53% by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand & Global Trends

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Building Management System Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Building Management System report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this Building Management System report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Building Management System report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Building Management Systems (BMS) are the type of a software-based building control systems that track and control the building's mechanical and electrical devices counting fire system, security system, power system, lighting and ventilation. Management systems for building are composed of software and hardware.

Building Management System (BMS) is widely being deployed among various residential and commercial sectors to supervise and manage the following activities, including electrical distribution panels, water consumption, air conditioning systems, lighting control, and CCTV system monitoring, among others. The technology delivers diagnosis strategies for the improved building energy performance.

Furthermore, integration of analytics in building management extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings will further expand the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Building Management System market are:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls ( Ireland )

) Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens ( Germany )

) United Technologies (US)

ABB ( Sweden )

) Azbil Corporation ( Japan )

) Delta Controls ( India )

) LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED ( India )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd ( Singapore )

) DEXMA SENSORS, S.L. ( Spain )

) Eagle Technology ( India )

) Legrand (France)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US)

Technovator International Limited ( Singapore )

) Airedale Air Conditioning (UK)

BuildingIQ (US)

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. (US)

GridPoint (US)

Market Dynamics: Building Management System Market

Modern Energy Services

The rise in economic growth acts as one of the major factors driving the building management system market. Also, increase in the need for reducing poverty and improving the quality of life with the help of modern energy services has a positive impact on the market.

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

The availability of various sensors such as load, temperature, and vibration accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.

Increase in Security Breaches

The increase in the incidences of security breaches and rise in need for innovative safety and security solutions further influence the market. The increase in initiatives taken by market players to deliver improved fencing solutions owing to the continuously evolving end-user demands drives the market further.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the building management system market

Challenges Faced by Industry

On the other hand, high cost associated with the implementation and lack of technically skilled workers are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding the bms in various geographies is projected to challenge the building management system market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This building management system market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on building management system market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Segmentation:

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Software

Facility Management

Security Management

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Component

Hardware

Software

Regional Analysis/Insights: Building Management System Market

The countries covered in the building management system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the building management system market because of the early adoption of building management system within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the technological advancements and availability of cheap and skilled labors in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Building Management System Market Regulations Market Overview Global Building Management System Market, By Software Global Building Management System Market, By Service Type Global Building Management System Market, By Application Global Building Management System Market, By Component Global Building Management System Market, By Region Global Building Management System Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

