Building Energy for Africa's Transition - Sungrow Showcased Latest Solutions during Africa Energy Forum, Brussels 2022

Africa Energy Forum is a reputable platform that unites decision-makers in Africa such as governments, investors, EPCs, power developers etc. Sungrow leverages it to enhance its brand influence in Africa and to introduce its powerful inverter and storage systems to stakeholders to better serve the upcoming utility-scale projects in Africa.

The African solar market has been experiencing significant changes. Private IPPs become more attractive and customers pay more attention to the grid connection of solar projects and their long-run operation. Such trends set Sungrow ahead of its opposition, as Sungrow can provide the most comprehensive solutions and one-stop services for its customers. In addition, Sungrow owns a localized and mature sales and service system in Africa. The comprehensive service centre with full functioning testing, repairing, spare parts replacement and warehousing in Johannesburg, South Africa is ready to serve. The dedicated local service team of experienced service professionals can respond within 48 hours; they also organize onsite and online technical training and support to improve technical knowledge and skill sets.

"During this meaningful trip to AEF, our team met and discussed future growth opportunities with influential African players such as the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Nersa, JCM Power, ZESCO limited etc. We acknowledge the necessity of Africa's energy transition and will cooperate to make significant contributions to this great mission," said Phyllis Yang, Sungrow director of the Southern Africa region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

