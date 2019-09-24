Building an "honest society" in Shenfu New District and create a national pilot project

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honesty is not only the traditional virtue of the Chinese nation, but also reflects the soft power of a city. Its role is irreplaceable in the competitiveness of a city. Shenfu New District of Liaoning Province focuses on the construction of an "honest society" and regards "honest Shenfu" as its brand. The new district constructs a credit system and carries forward the spirit of contract, advocating "integrity and commitment" from the aspects of government, enterprise and society.

On September 13, 2018, the State Council approved the construction of the "Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone," which has become a key development area in China. Shenfu New District will become a forerunner of reform and opening up in Northeast China, a benchmark for optimizing investment and business environment, a leading force for innovation-driven development, and a new engine for the revitalization and development of Liaoning Province.



The construction of an "honest society" is one of the key tasks of building Shenfu New District. Shenfu New District will basically establish a sound social credit system, provide complete credit information, generate perfect credit service, carry out strong credit supervision and optimized credit environment, and strive to create a pilot area for the construction of national social credit system.

At the level of government integrity building, Shenfu New District, in line with the principle of "settling stubborn issues", will think in the shoes of enterprises, tend to their urgent needs, and effectively solve the problems in the construction and development. At the level of social integrity construction, it is developing APP for online credit rating. It also organized integrity family selection activities, completed rating of 3,711 households, and issued loans of 460,000 yuan to credible families. At the level of enterprise, planning and implementation of honest business project and integrity demonstration store project, so that integrity management in Shenfu New District will become a trend.

SOURCE Shenyang Shenfu New District