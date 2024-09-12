Bucher + Suter Introduces b+s Elevate: The Comprehensive Customer Communication Suite Built for Salesforce with Webex Contact Center

12 Sep, 2024, 13:00 GMT
Delivering a seamless contact center experience within Salesforce by combining the power of Service Cloud Voice and Cisco Webex with Bucher + Suter's industry-leading integration expertise.
BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucher + Suter today announced the launch of b+s Elevate, a complete cloud contact center solution built for Salesforce, powered by Webex Contact Center, and seamlessly integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.
Building on the success of b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice, b+s Elevate—now available on the Salesforce AppExchange—offers a comprehensive customer communication solution, combining Webex Contact Center's secure, flexible, cloud-based capabilities with Bucher + Suter's Salesforce integration and customer experience expertise.
b+s Elevate streamlines customer service by providing agents with a unified Salesforce-based interface. Cisco's industry-leading intelligent routing technology ensures customers always securely connect with the agent most suited to their inquiry. AI-driven insights powered by transcription services enhance Salesforce Einstein features like Generative Summarization and Recommendations. By storing all interaction data natively within Salesforce, the solution provides a holistic and actionable view of the entire customer journey. This wealth of data, combined with Bucher + Suter's contact center management tools, enables more efficient workflows and highly personalized customer interactions. Additionally, b+s Elevate leverages Salesforce Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) to enable the integration of a variety of messaging services, facilitating flexible, always-available communication across multiple channels.
Trent Cook, VP of Product Strategy at Bucher + Suter, stated: "With b+s Elevate, we're focusing on simplifying and enhancing the contact center experience. By bundling the strengths of Webex Contact Center with Salesforce's capabilities and Bucher + Suter's deep contact center operational experience, we're offering a powerful yet straightforward solution that empowers agents and supports their endeavors to deliver superior customer service."
Todd Gimbel, Global Director, Solutions Engineering at Cisco, added: "Bucher + Suter has been an excellent partner in helping drive innovation within the customer experience space. b+s Elevate is a testament to our shared commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly. By seamlessly integrating Webex Contact Center into the Salesforce ecosystem, Bucher + Suter offers businesses a streamlined, efficient way to harness the full potential of both technologies, ultimately transforming the agent and customer experience."
About Bucher + Suter
Bucher + Suter is a global provider of contact center solutions with corporate offices in Switzerland, Germany, and the USA. As a Cisco Premier Integrator, Gold Provider, and Advanced Technology Partner, Bucher + Suter specializes in developing tailored solutions for Webex Contact Center. The company has been supporting some of the world's largest Cisco Contact Center environments for decades.
