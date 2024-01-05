Bubble Tea Leader Possmei Launches Major 2024 European Expo Tour

From Portugal to Sweden, trade show lineup will scale up efforts to empower European bubble tea businesses and foster development in the region

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese bubble tea brand, is announcing an extensive lineup of 2024 European trade shows it will attend.

As younger consumers throughout the region and worldwide seek out the novelty, the global bubble tea industry is experiencing significant growth — projected to almost double in value to $4.08 billion by 2030. In particular, Possmei is striving to cater to the burgeoning European market for boba as its one-stop shop for drink entrepreneurs.

Possmei in HORECAVA 2024

"By continuing and accelerating our recent positive momentum, we aim to maintain our lead in Europe for bubble tea," shared Mei-Li Chen, CEO of Possmei. "To accomplish this, we are scaling up our promotional activities for the region and ensuring a strong presence at various European expos throughout 2024. In this way, we will continue to share the essence of bubble tea — and Taiwanese culture — with Europe and beyond."

The force behind European beverage entrepreneurs

Possmei will attend several major European trade shows in 2024, where it will introduce distinctive, cutting-edge new boba products while sharing its array of consulting and training services. The tour includes:

HORECAVA: Amsterdam, The Netherlands , January 8-11 (Booth: 07.420)

, Foodexpo: Herning, Denmark , March 17-19 (Booth: D3266)

Herning, , Alimentaria: Barcelona, Spain , March 18-21 (Booth B500)

, IFE 2024: London, UK , March 25-27 (Booth 4531)

, Gastronord: Sweden , April 9-11 (Booth C06:11)

, World Food Poland: Warsaw, Poland , April 16-18 (Hall 1, Booth E3)

, SIAL Paris : Paris, France , October 19-23

: , EXPO ALIMENTA Porto: Porto, Portugal , October 24-26

To view the full lineup of expos worldwide, please visit: https://possmei.com.tw/en/?op=exhibition_show

Sharing Taiwan's distinctiveness in Europe and beyond

Separately from the company's promotional activities, Szu-Ya "Debby" Wang, the daughter of the company's late founder Jacky Wang, is a musician who also shares a passion for Taiwan's unique culture and bubble tea. She will star in a stage play titled "This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan)" that will show worldwide throughout 2024. Co-produced by Théâtre Vidy-Lausanne and the Taipei National Theatre and Concert Hall, the play aims to serve as a "portable sample" of Taiwan, its unique characteristics, and its cultural phenomena, including the significance of bubble tea in Taiwanese culture.

Continued Chen: "Each of our bubble tea products — every individual boba — is a little burst of Taiwanese culture, and we are thrilled that Ms. Wang is continuing this tradition while taking it a step further — into the cultural medium of theater."

The first production will premiere at Haus der Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, from January 24 to 27, kicking off a tour of Europe and Asia throughout 2024.

For more information on This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan):

English: https://www.rimini-protokoll.de/website/en/project/dies-ist-keine-botschaft-made-in-taiwan

To purchase tickets:

German: https://www.berlinerfestspiele.de/performing-arts-season/programm/2023/spielplan/dies-ist-keine-botschaft

About Possmei

Possmei is a brand synonymous with authenticity, quality, and innovation in the bubble tea sphere. Founded in 2009 in Taiwan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with bubble tea, offering an array of syrups, powders, and toppings that cater to the diverse tastes of bubble tea enthusiasts worldwide.

Possmei's products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. From their signature black tea and green tea bases to their tantalising fruit syrups, every ingredient in Possmei's repertoire is selected for its premium quality. This dedication to excellence ensures that every bubble tea made with Possmei products is a delightful and memorable experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311012/HORECAVA.jpg