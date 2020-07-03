BTG Pactual is elected best performing bank in Brazil by The Banker/FT

SÃO PAULO, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, has received new awards from The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times which lists each year the "Top 1000 World Banks." The awards are:

Nº1 for best performing bank in Brazil

Nº1 for growth in Brazil

Nº1 for profitability in Brazil

Nº1 for operational efficiency in Brazil

Nº1 for soundness in Brazil

Nº2 for asset quality in Brazil

Nº3 for leverage in Brazil

Nº5 for return on risk in Brazil

Nº5 for liquidity in Brazil

"The awards are a recognition of what we're building and the way we're conducting our business. We see three movements that should guide a change in the Brazilian financial market in coming years, and we're ready to keep pace with them. They are the financial deepening, digital transformation and integration of ESG into business. We're excited at what's coming, and aware that we face lots of challenges," notes Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

The survey analyzes the challenges and opportunities facing the banking industry at the global, regional and national level.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, and operates in the markets of Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since its creation in 1983, the bank has been administered based on a culture of meritocracy and partnership, with a focus on the client, excellence, and a long-term vision. The institution has established itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, and has won numerous domestic and international awards. It currently has nearly 3,000 employees in its offices in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal and England. Website: http://www.btgpactual.com

Press Team: btgpactual@fsb.com.br

SOURCE BTG Pactual