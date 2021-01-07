BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021

Looking forward to 2021, with many uncertainties ahead, the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC launches AMAs on the topic "Crypto Trends to Look For in 2021" to help the cryptocurrency community to clear the uncertain economic times ahead.

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2021, the world's oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has seen an all-time high of over $35,000 on 6 January 2021, which is not surprising for institutional investors as well as high-net-worth individuals who consider BTC as a hedge against extraordinary fiscal stimulus programs. Here is an AMA summary from Chief Research Officer, Dan at BTCC.

ETH Price Prediction in 2021

The world's largest financial derivatives exchange, CME Group, announces its ETH derivative product will go live on February 2021, following the launch of Bitcoin derivative product. It means ETH will be considered as a financial product, and will be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). We expect that the launch of ETH derivative product next year will bring more institutional funds into the market, thus the price of ETH is very likely to see a massive rise.

Growing Number of Institutional Players Entering the Crypto Market

The year of 2020 also has seen numerous examples of institutional investors turning their attention to the world's most popular cryptocurrency. For example, one of the largest insurance firms, MassMutual, has purchased $100 million of Bitcoin on December 2020.

We expected to see the crypto market to rise from the end of 2020 to 2021. The difference between the bull run this year to the one in 2017 is that previous bull was driven by individual investors and some whales. However, the bull run this year is mainly driven by institutional investors pushing the price up.

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Look Out for in 2021

The major theme of crypto market next year will be around DeFi, Polkdot, and ETH 2.0, therefore we will expect ETH remain unchanged at the top 2. While XRP, BCH, LTC and EOS are not what the market needs for next year, we expect to see these coins fall out of their current ranking.

Here is a prediction of crypto ranking in 2021 by Dan: BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, XRP, BNB, LINK, UNI, DOT, BCH.

BTCC currently offer 9 major cryptocurrency trading pairs including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS (EOS), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), Dash (DASH), and Cardano (ADA). Users can trade Bitcoin weekly contract, and perpetual contract at BTCC with leverage of 10x, 20x, 50x and 100x. BTCC also offer Bitcoin daily contract with 150x leverage.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is the world's longest-running crypto exchange and currently headquartered in the UK. With nearly 10 years of operating history, BTCC is known for its safe and stable, top-end market depth, and as well as faster transaction speed. For more information, visit www.btcc.com.

