BT Launches New Generation Of Software Defined Network Services With VMware

Customers to benefit from flexibility and choice as they optimise networks for cloud services

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BT today announced the launch of a new generation of cloud-optimised managed network services to expand multinational customers' choice of software-based connectivity solutions. The first service, based on industry-leading VMware SD-WAN, is available to customers globally and already in live deployment.

Traditional wide area networking requires dedicated, proprietary vendor hardware to be installed at each customer site. BT's new managed service is based on generic hardware capable of supporting a choice of software-based networking solutions from different vendors.

With almost 70 different SD-WAN solutions on the market, the choice can be overwhelming. BT consultants can help customers with the best solution to fit their needs. They also advise on security, offering a range of options to meet customers' own security policies.

The service can be managed or co-managed remotely by BT on its new digital service platform. This gives customers a single view of their entire network and a choice of management controls.

Andrew Small, director of global portfolio at BT, said: "Our new managed service further expands customers' choice of software-defined networking solutions. Presently available with industry-leading VMware SD-WAN, it is delivered over our new, digital service platform. The solution is fully supported by our consultancy services to help customers maximise the benefits of performance, agility and flexibility for their businesses."

Sanjay Uppal, senior vice-president and general manager, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and SD-WAN business, VMware, said: "We are excited to work with BT to help multinational enterprises around the world with their digital transformation during these unprecedented times and beyond. Together, we are committed to providing customers a cloud-first, more secure, automated, and scalable wide area network."

VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of the VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that delivers application quality assurance, intrinsic security and operational simplicity, and is ideal for organizations that are supporting a highly distributed workforce in this unprecedented "work from anywhere" environment.

