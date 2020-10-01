BT and Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage unveil "Something Clicked" a reflection of life in 2020 to mark National Poetry Day

"Something Clicked", reflects on these changes and highlights the re-evaluation of some of life's priorities, including the new norm of walking to another room to work instead of battling the stressful commute. The poem brings to life how our homes have become the center of learning and exploration, allowing us to see the world, and beyond, from our kitchens, lounges and basements. It reflects on the whys of digital life and explores the possibility that connectivity can bring, allowing us to unlock our potential.

The activity supports BT's multi-million-pound "Why?" advertising campaign which launched last month, challenging the UK to think a little harder about their choice of broadband provider given the integral role it plays in our lives. The campaign builds on its Beyond Limits commitment to go above and beyond to help UK families, communities and companies reach their full potential.

BT will be replacing radio, press and TV adverts with extracts from the poem for National Poetry Day on October 1st.

Pete Jeavons, Director of Marketing Communications, BT said: "This has been a wonderful project to be a part of. It's not very often you get to work with the Poet Laureate and crafting a written work of art provides a wonderful juxtaposition to the digital world we live in. We can't wait to see how people respond to it."

A recital of the poem has been coupled with a stunning collection of visuals which can be found here.

Something Clicked

Then something clicked

and the day quivered and rang like a question mark!

Why grit your teeth in the gridlock now the commute's

a superfast hop and a skip from toothbrush to keyboard,

from bed-hair to screen-call?

Why wrestle with glitches and gremlins

or tussle with gubbins and gismos, or idle and churn

in the swirling pit of the buffering wheel

now you're fine-tuning the senses, enrolling for real life,

getting to grips with arts and crafts

that were only a keystroke away all along -

you're a rhythm guitar, a poem, a garden, a song.

You've learned to cook -

you're a Sunday roast, a multigrain loaf, a recipe book!

Why be garbled and scrambled again

now you're mindful, resourceful, neighbourly, human?

Now you're curious. Fruitful. Meaningful. Tuneful.

And why twiddle your thumbs, though sometimes it's good

to kick back, to noodle and doodle

letting dreams swim into pin-sharp-focus,

meander through luminous moments. Why stall,

why settle for knowledge arriving granule by granule?

No more fishing for news with a butterfly net,

doing the human aerial. You're bright of late, ideas hitching

and switching from one domain to the next,

thoughts swiping from subject to subject, planet to planet,

globetrotting the universe. And you're riding a bike -

you're a walk, a hike, a mountain, a lake.

It's a new world - you're at school in the kitchen,

at work in the attic, in Ancient Rome in the lounge,

on Mars in the basement. Why tear out your hair

while the present dithers and loads, you deserve

to lean on the airwaves and not fall over,

to feel the hub of your heart's heart

pulsating and purring with life's signal.

So you're right here this minute being your best being.

And now you've hooked up

with the all-thinking all-feeling all-doing version of you

why sit in the future's waiting-room

drumming your fingers,

why lose the connection

when you could be your own greatest invention?

Simon Armitage

