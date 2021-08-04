BSV blockchain start-up accelerator Satoshi Block Dojo opens applications for first cohort of companies

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satoshi Block Dojo, a London-based start-up accelerator for projects that leverage the BSV blockchain, will officially open its doors in London next month, with applications for the first cohort of companies to enter the Dojo now open at blockdojo.io .

The Satoshi Block Dojo offers an intensive three-month programme designed to rapidly accelerate the development and market-readiness of blockchain-based businesses and products. Successful applicants will be awarded a £10,000 golden handshake upon entry, to go along with business mentorship, technical guidance and a host of support services from company incorporation and taxation to bookkeeping and web hosting worth £60,000. The 12-week programme is split into two six-week sprints and leverages agile and SCRUM methodologies to deliver a minimum viable product by the conclusion, with successful projects eligible to receive a further £140,000 in SEIS funding.

The Dojo is led by a team of successful business entrepreneurs and blockchain developers: chairman Craig Massey – a serial entrepreneur who founded Last Second Tickets (acquired by Monitise for £12.3m in 2014) and Yourkeys (acquired by Zoopla earlier this year) among others, CTO Robin Kohze – co-founder and CEO of blockchain conglomerate Vaionex, COO Ross Power – a blockchain consultant and product expert, head of entrepreneur engagement Richard Boase – an experienced PR hand and expert in BSV technology, as well as cohorts advisor Max Kelly - the former CEO of Techstars UK and Virgin Insight.

Applicants to the Satoshi Block Dojo are required to present an idea to be built on the BSV blockchain – the only blockchain that scales unbounded to support enterprise-grade applications and services, with no default block cap size on its blockchain. The BSV network offers high transaction throughput, diverse data functionality and predictably low fees.

The launch of Satoshi Block Dojo will be celebrated with a launch event at FORA in London on August 25 and will feature talks from nChain chief scientist Dr Craig S. Wright and Bitcoin Association managing director Patrick Prinz. The event is open to developers, entrepreneurs and investors; to RSVP visit https://bit.ly/3rGcBuA or email richard@blockdojo.io.

Speaking on today's announcement, Satoshi Block Dojo chairman Craig Massey said:

'It's fantastic that after an extended planning period, the Satoshi Block Dojo has come to life – the only thing missing now is our first entrants into the Dojo! I'm confident that our hands-on approach – in contrast to most venture capital funds and start-up accelerators – will prove to be a unique point of difference, as we collectively work to develop all types of new businesses that are early entrants in leveraging BSV blockchain technology.'

Also commenting, Satoshi Block Dojo CTO Robin Kohze said:

'I'm looking forward to getting to work with the first cohort of companies to enter the Dojo. The key to the Dojo approach is ensuring that each start-up that enters the programme can overcome technical challenges that businesses face from concept to creation – which Vaionex will be supporting with its blockchain infrastructure and Satolearn platform. That combination of hands-on support and technical competence makes the Satoshi Block Dojo an ideal choice for entrepreneurs from all walks of life, whether they are blockchain beginners or experts – a factor reflected in our selection guidelines and support teams.'

Also speaking, Satoshi Block Dojo head of entrepreneur engagement Richard Boase said:

'At Satoshi Block Dojo, we firmly believe that the proof-of-work ethos prevalent in BSV culture is a critical element to the future success of the ecosystem and the businesses that comprise it. We are extremely excited about welcoming our first companies into the Dojo and would encourage anyone with a good idea or an innovative take on blockchain technology to join our launch event, apply to join the Dojo and be a part of the future of business with BSV.'

To apply or find out more about Satoshi Block Dojo, visit blockdojo.io .

About Satoshi Block Dojo

The mission of Satoshi Block Dojo is to nurture and support start-ups that will change the world. This means providing a pathway to educate, train and elevate start-up entrepreneurs to the highest standards by providing best-in-class mentors and teaching with the latest tech tools. The Block Dojo is the first start-up accelerator focused exclusively on Bitcoin SV; it mentors and develops entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, as well as taking care of the administrative hassle of getting a great idea off the ground, so that founders can focus on bringing their tech solution to market.

