BSV Blockchain Association Kicks-off 2023's Timechain Summer of Code

ZUG, Switzerland, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday marked the start of the BSV Blockchain Association's 2023 edition of the Timechain Summer of Code. BSV Blockchain Association Managing Director Cyrille Albrecht presented during the launch.

The three-month programme is designed to encourage and support students' development of blockchain skills. The programme provides a platform for students to gain hands-on experience and develop practical skills in blockchain development.

Indian company Timechain Labs, who are running the programme, said that its goal is to foster a community of talented and passionate individuals eager to explore the potential of the BSV blockchain and contribute to the growth and development of the blockchain industry.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director at the BSV Blockchain Association, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for developers in the rapidly growing Indian IT sector to participate in real-world blockchain projects, gaining experience in BSV blockchain development, programming, and networking. You will gain experience by building decentralised apps, creating smart contracts and exploring the capabilities of the BSV blockchain."

"The programme aims to help students understand the BSV blockchain, its principles, capabilities, and critical programming languages like Bitcoin Script and Typescript."

Those students interested in learning more about the Timechain Summer of Code can find more details about the programme here. You can watch the kick-off live stream here.

