BSV Blockchain Association Citadel event in India a resounding success

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association held a successful meetup on 16 October to inaugurate the launch of its new Citadel office in India. The event allowed enthusiasts, builders and businesses to meet, learn, discuss, and build together on the BSV blockchain.

The new Citadel office is free to use by those in the BSV ecosystem and will play host to regular meetings, open days and events. In addition to hosting meetups and events, the office will act as a co-working space for developers looking to build on BSV and defend the original Bitcoin as implemented by the BSV blockchain.

The event began with a welcoming address by Mallikarjun Karra, Director & CTO of Zorilla and Ambassador for the BSV Blockchain Association.

Karra gave a brief overview of the history of the BSV blockchain and the original promise set out in the white paper. He also touched on important topics such as proof-of-work, micropayments and scalability.

Mallikarjun Karra said: 'The BSV blockchain is not about speculative investments as people have come to look at so-called cryptocurrencies. Instead, it is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system as envisaged by Satoshi Nakamoto and is a single global public ledger.'

'It is first and foremost a free co-working space. Anybody interested in developing on the BSV blockchain is free to come here and work with us. It is also a support system for BSV developers in India and is home to passionate big blockers and research-minded people.'

Managing Director of the BSV Blockchain Association Patrick Prinz said: "that India is a perfect fit for a new Citadel development as the country has evolved rapidly in recent years to adopt new technology."

"India not only has the necessary technical talent but also thought leadership, with the country poised to move away from offering support solutions to Western companies. It's not a surprise that people in Silicon Valley know that a lot of success has been built by Indian talent and coding skills."

"At the end of the day, we are looking at a new technology here. Technology is always about efficiency, making it cheaper to transact, and offering more throughput, robustness and security structure. That is the mandate of the Association."

"We have a technology that needs to be explored to find its full potential."

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

