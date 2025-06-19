BSV ASSOCIATION UNVEILS NEW FOCUS AND NEW BRAND LOOK IN DRIVE TO GREATER BLOCKCHAIN ADOPTION

ZUG, Switzerland, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association has announced a refreshed website and brand identity as it ramps up its goal of driving adoption of BSV blockchain and places greater focus on cross party collaboration. The new website and design forms part of a broad array of changes under the leadership of MD Ásgeir Óskarsson and CTO, Siggi Óskarsson with the aim of greater inclusivity, improving engagement and ultimately, blockchain use.

As a global, non-profit organisation, BSV Association advocates for BSV blockchain, educates, drives innovation and fosters real world adoption around it. Its mission is to help promote real-world usage and empower more individuals, businesses and organisations to explore and build on blockchain. The Association works to create a welcoming environment which champions BSV blockchain, builds bridges between diverse ecosystems of developers, entrepreneurs, businesses and governments to demonstrate the power of the blockchain.

The website and new branding have been designed to communicate the renewed focus and purpose for the organisation, improve awareness and enhance understanding of its goals underpinned by the revised positioning of Together, Towards Better. The website forms a key part of the Association's outreach to all its communities, from those who are just learning about blockchain, to experienced developers. It provides comprehensive levels of insight into what blockchain delivers, incorporates specialist areas for developers, an education platform for anyone wanting to learn about BSV blockchain, real life case studies and details of global ambassadors. BSV Association is also planning to launch a new developer relationship programme alongside its existing hackathon initiatives.

As part of the new focus and brand identity, BSV Association's creative marketing team has developed an AI-generated brand film showcasing real world applications in a variety of scenarios. The film captures the vision of the Association – to create a more transparent, truthful and trustworthy world by empowering individuals, business and government to unlock the full potential of BSV Blockchain,

Speaking about the refocused goals and image of the Association, Ásgeir said: "The whole team is working towards achieving the same outcome - a thriving BSV blockchain that is fully utilised and adopted by individuals, businesses and organisations globally. The new logo and website are just one part of that. This is also about taking a new, fresh attitude in our thinking and approach. The opportunities are endless, and we want to bring that world of possibilities to as many people as we can."

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global advocate of the BSV blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV blockchain. BSV blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale.

