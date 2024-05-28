BSRIA announces Lisa Ashworth as new CEO

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSRIA, the research and information membership body for the built environment, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Ashworth, who is tasked with furthering BSRIA's impressive growth ambitions.

Lisa Ashworth

Ashworth joins BSRIA with a wealth of experience in leading technology-based data and information businesses. With an illustrious career marked by her tenure at organisations such as the Financial Times, PR Newswire, Frost and Sullivan, and Reevoo/Feefo, Ashworth brings a successful track record of growing businesses across diverse sectors. In addition to her extensive operational experience, she has a strong background in setting up and expanding businesses internationally.

Lisa Ashworth takes up her position on the 1st of June 2024, following an induction period.

Chris Harty, Chairman, BSRIA, says, "Lisa brings a wealth of experience and new energy. Not only has she spent her career in the data, information, and research arena, her strong track record includes scaling commercial operations internationally. Her experience makes her an ideal leader for BSRIA as it embarks on its next phase of development.

"Her leadership style is open, collaborative, and people-centric and aligns seamlessly with BSRIA's organisational ethos. Committed to fostering a cohesive and dynamic work environment, I am confident she is the perfect person to take BSRIA into its exciting new chapter."

Lisa Ashworth, CEO, BSRIA, says, "I'm excited to join a business that is already so pivotal to the industry it supports, but equally well positioned to grow further in the knowledge, data, and information market. Data is a vital raw material for the sustainability agenda of the construction sector and will play a crucial role in closing the performance gap and creating better buildings. As the built environment gears toward a greener future, our resources will be foundational for helping organisations achieve their digitisation and decarbonisation goals, creating a practical pathway to Net Zero and beyond.

"As BSRIA looks ahead to further innovation and expansion, I'm looking forward to working alongside our customer-focused, vibrant teams to advance our research ambitions and drive commercial growth."

For nearly 70 years, BSRIA has provided registered testing, research, and consultancy services to the construction and building services industry. As a member-based association, BSRIA is committed to maintaining its independent approach and authoritative reputation.

Employing over 160 professionals across its head office in Berkshire (UK), BSRIA North in Lancashire, regionally based construction compliance offices throughout the UK, and offices in France, China, and the USA, BSRIA's global presence underscores its commitment to serving stakeholders worldwide with research and best practice guidance.

2025 sees BSRIA celebrate its 70th anniversary, commemorating decades of delivering the highest-quality specialist services in construction and building services. To find out more about BSRIA, click here.

Notes to editors

About BSRIA:

BSRIA is a leading member-based association supporting the construction and building services industry to create safer, more efficient, and sustainable buildings.

For over 60 years, BSRIA has supported built environment professionals worldwide with a comprehensive range of services including consultancy, research, testing, and certification.

BSRIA is an ISO 9001 registered testing provider, combining UKAS-accredited test facilities with industry-leading test engineers and consultants.

Headquartered in Bracknell, UK, with permanent offices in Preston, UK, France, China, and the USA, BSRIA has a global reach with 775 members worldwide.

Website: https://www.bsria.com/uk/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421039/BSRIA_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421040/BSRIA_Logo.jpg