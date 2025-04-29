BSNL and ACES India Bring Seamless Voice & Data Connectivity to Kanpur Metro's Underground Stations

As part of the agreement, ACES India has designed and implemented a robust In-Building Solution (IBS) system to enhance BSNL's network reach across all underground metro stations and connecting tunnels. This deployment marks a significant technological milestone for the region, making it the first metro project in Uttar Pradesh to offer comprehensive underground mobile connectivity.

A live demonstration recently showcased full mobile signal strength and smooth data services across the underground stretches, reaffirming BSNL and ACES India's commitment to enhancing commuter experiences through world-class digital infrastructure.

During a press conference announcing the partnership, Prabhansh Yadav, General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (A Government of India Enterprise), said:

"It is a proud moment for BSNL to successfully deliver robust and seamless network services across the underground sections of the Kanpur Metro. Our collaboration with ACES India ensures a superior connectivity experience for passengers and marks a significant step forward in the development of smart infrastructure in India. BSNL subscribers can now enjoy high-quality voice and data services in the Kanpur Metro."

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, added:

"Our agreement with BSNL for Kanpur Metro reflects ACES India's commitment to building resilient telecom infrastructures that enable smart, connected mobility solutions. We are proud to play a role in shaping India's modern transportation networks by ensuring that passengers enjoy seamless voice and data connectivity, even deep underground."

This milestone strengthens BSNL's role as a key enabler of smart infrastructure projects in India, while underlining ACES India's leadership in delivering next-generation connectivity solutions.

About ACES India

ACES India is a leading telecom and digital infrastructure solutions provider, specializing in designing, deploying, and managing next-generation connectivity systems. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, ACES India plays a pivotal role in building the foundations for a smarter, more connected India.

