Bruynzeel: 90% CO2 savings possible on buildings

PANNINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the UN¹ buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. Bruynzeel's smart mobile storage systems can reduce the footprint of buildings by 50%. Compared to new construction (or extensions), this can result in a 90% reduction of a building's CO2 emissions. Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. Bruynzeel, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, is itself climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, Green House Gas protocol 2). This has been researched and confirmed by Deloitte. In addition, Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi3) to achieve 'Net Zero' for Scope 1,2 and 3 by 2045. It's Bruynzeel's ambition as 'the footprint reduction company' to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in our industry in the coming years.

Alternative to new construction

When existing businesses are required to increase their real estate footprint due to growth; expansion, new construction or external storage are options considered. Frequently overlooked is the possibility of utilizing their existing real estate footprint more effectively. Making better use of existing square feet can bring huge savings. This also avoids having unnecessary utility costs for heating, cooling, lighting, and cleaning additional areas. Besides savings on investments, lead times for planning and building permits, building materials and labor capacity challenges, the CO2 impact that can be reduced in this way over 20 years is significant: up to 90%!

Sustainability ambitions

Bruynzeel always wants to lead the way and is keen to work with partners and clients to realize sustainability ambitions and raise the bar. A key role in the CO2 neutrality of Bruynzeel's own business activities (Scope 1 and 2) and the SBTi3's 'Net Zero' target for 2045 is that all energy used in its own factory in The Netherlands is generated entirely sustainably by a large Dutch biogas project and via local solar and wind energy.

An important part of the strategy is also the application of Bruynzeel GreenSteel®, which already allows Bruynzeel's storage systems to be made largely CO2/climate neutral. Bruynzeel is also working with partners in the steel industry to apply hydrogen-produced steel as soon as possible. Until then, Bruynzeel aims to supply at least 50% of its production with Bruynzeel GreenSteel®, which is currently the most sustainable steel through accredited certificates.

In doing so, Bruynzeel wants to encourage companies and governments to include more ambitious and objective sustainability criteria in new project tenders to make a real change. Bruynzeel also imposes increasingly stringent sustainability requirements on all its suppliers.

Substantial savings of energy, water, and chemicals

Bruynzeel is the only player in our industry to use a special production process with a high proportion of non-galvanized and unoiled materials. This results in large-scale savings in the use of energy, water, and chemicals in the production process. At present, 95% of Bruynzeel's total steel consumption is already 'non-galvanized' and over 75% unoiled. This saves more than 50% in CO2 impact compared to the current standard in our industry, but also in adjacent industries where steel is used.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO of Bruynzeel Storage Systems: "Sustainability has long been part of our DNA. Bringing our own CO2 emissions to net zero sets the benchmark in our industry worldwide. We can help customers take big steps towards achieving their sustainability goals. Our solutions can contribute to an unprecedented 90% reduction in CO2 compared to new construction. Moreover, with today's material, staff shortages and building permit issues, it is much cheaper and faster to achieve. With increasingly scarce and expensive square feet in Western countries, our solutions are rapidly becoming increasingly interesting to clients in a wide range of international markets."

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader for innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. Bruynzeel supplies mobile storage systems worldwide with the most innovative functionality and safety for users and objects. Bruynzeel helps these organizations use their space in the most efficient and effective way. Less space required means lower costs and has a huge positive impact on the carbon footprint. Bruynzeel itself is climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2). Its solutions have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. As 'The Footprint Reduction Company', Bruynzeel's mission is to support organizations in reducing their carbon footprint.

In addition to its own 10 offices in Europe and the United States, Bruynzeel operates through an extensive network of distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia, and Asia. All systems are produced at its factory in Panningen. The company has more than 200 employees and with its best-in-class manufacturing process, Bruynzeel is able to deliver mobile storage systems with high quality and design within the fastest production and delivery times.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel group and became independent in the 1980s. The Company operates in the museum, archive, library, and office markets with clients including Louvre Paris and Abu Dhabi, Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, UK Government National Archives and Schiphol Airport. The Dutch - based company is also growing rapidly in mobile storage solutions for healthcare, retail, industry, and vertical farming.

Since mid-2021, Bruynzeel has been back in Dutch hands with private equity firm Gilde Equity Management (GEM) holding a majority share. With the support of Gilde, Bruynzeel can accelerate the execution of its international growth strategy by growing in existing and new geographical markets, developing new promising markets, and strengthening its leading position in sustainable products and processes. Acquisitions in key geographical areas and markets are part of the growth strategy.

