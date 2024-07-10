Broadway Licensing Global Makes Cluedo Available in the UK

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing Global is opening licensing availability for the highly-anticipated play, Cluedo, based on the popular Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue. Known as Clue in the United States, Cluedo is the title used in the United Kingdom. The play, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, is written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster, Eric Price, and Mark Bell.

"Cluedo" is the UK-version of the most licensed play in US schools for the last four years.

"For several years, BLG has worked with creatives like Lively McCabe and Hasbro to build interest in the United States by creating a US-version of the play, Clue: On Stage," says Ted Chapin, chief executive officer for BLG. First released to the non-professional marketplace—schools and community theatres—Clue: On Stage has become the most licensed play across all US-based high schools for the last four consecutive years, according to the Educational Theatre Association. The sustained success of non-professional interest in the title has since sparked a major professional national tour of the play, which is now in progress throughout the United States.

"Along with partners The Araca Group and Work Light Productions, we are thrilled for our friends at BLG to roll out Cluedo to the UK and internationally this year," said Michael Barra, CEO of Lively McCabe Entertainment. "Audiences can expect a laugh a minute, while sorting out WHO the killer is, WHERE the murder occurred, and with WHAT weapon the deed was done."

With its intriguing storyline, comedic intelligence, and strong brand recognition, Cluedo is expected to become a heavily licensed play across the UK and Europe. In October 2023, as previously reported, BLG announced its ongoing global expansion with the opening of a new office, in the West End theatre district of London, as a center of operations for its growing UK and European business.

To learn more about BLG or to license Cluedo, now, visit: www.broadwaylicensing.co.uk.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stage Rights, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, the Beatles, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin | Account Director, Interdependence | broadwaylicensinggroup@interdependence.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458350/cluedo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435671/Broadway_Licensing_Global_London_Logo.jpg